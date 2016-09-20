A Kenyan Law professor and the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyan Law School is proposing a shift from formal education on the African continent.

Professor Patrick Lock Otieno Lumumba says the current system only produces degrees and other certificates instead changing the minds and hearts of the African electorates and the politicians.

“Africa must recognize that if Africa is to survive, the African electorate must also be educated. But one of the things that worries me is that it appears that formal education where we get degrees does not appear to help.

“We need another kind of education. We need the kind of education that changes our minds and hearts, a kind of education that revolutionarises our minds and hearts,” he said.

He was speaking on the theme, ‘Political re-awakening’, the first part of this year’s series of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lecture at the University of Cape Coast.

Professor Patrick Lumumba wants a revolution to end corruption and wanton dissipation of the continent’s resources through bad leadership.

A departure from the current educational system would help address the attitudinal issues that have left the continent on its knees, he said.

Professor Lumumba also warned that if the African kind of politics persists, the developmental and the economic challenges in Africa would continue to worsen.

“One of the things we must do is to change our political culture and political culture requires among other things we must know that in the modern democratic dispensation, leadership is about governance and about servant leadership.”

Professor Lumumba also extolled the wisdom and the ingenuity of the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He said it was sad that the initiatives and visions of the first President has been ‘destroyed’.

“After reading a lot of literature of Kwame Nkrumah, it is amazing how as early as 1960, he had the wisdom to see that science and technology was at the very heart of human development. So he founded the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology. Today, I am told half of the graduates are graduates in humanities. You lost the script!” he said.

The Kame Nkrumah Memorial lecture series was instituted by the University of Cape Coast in 1974 and is dedicated to the memory of the late first President of Ghana.

The second lecture in the three-part series by the professor on Tuesday, will dwell extensively on Economic re-orientation.