Nana Addo resumes campaign tour

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo Addo will resume his 2016 election campaign with a tour of some constituencies of the Greater Accra Region.

He is expected to visit Dodowa, Adentan and some other constituencies in the Region.

The tour marks the beginning of the second phase of his campaign ahead of the December polls.

Nana Addo has already visited all ten Regions in Ghana with his message of change and hope for the Ghanaian electorate.

Northern Region

Nana Addo, during his recent tour of the Northern Region paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area, the Nayiri Mahami Bahigu Sheriga at his palace in Nalerigu.

Nana Akufo Addo's campaign team on day two of the visit also paid courtesy calls on some chiefs in the Tamale Metropolis.

Upper East Region

In the Upper East Region, Nana Addo, among other things touched on his message for 'change of government' in the upcoming general election and social intervention policies an NPP government will implement in the region.

He also interacted with the regional and constituency executives later in the evening and attended the funeral rites of late former chairman of the Upper East Regional council of elders Col. George Miyinlla in Navrongo

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana