Health | 20 September 2016 08:06 CET

Phase one of Kumawu hospital project to be ready in 3-months

By GNA

Phase one of the 200-bed Kumawu District Hospital is expected to be completed by close of the year.

Works being done under this phase, include an out-patients department (OPD), two operating theatres, intensive care unit, medical, accident and emergency wards and blood bank.

Added to these, are radiology and dental units, records office, public health and maintenance units.

Mr. Vincent Djan, an Engineer of Euroget, contractors awarded the job, told the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. John Alexander Ackon, during an inspection tour of the project,that they were within schedule.

The facility is one of such nine hospital projects being constructed across the country by the government to improve access to quality healthcare.

Work on the on the two-year project started in February 2015.

He indicated that, the phase two, would involve construction of accommodation for staff, mortuary, hospital stores, waste disposal, conference and training facilities, kitchen, laundry, pharmacy and dispensary.

Mr. Ackon underlined the government's determination to bring development to the people by way of the provision of the needed socio-economic infrastructure.

He urged the contractors to ensure quality job delivery, saying, there should be value for money.

Neva hurt da heart dat luvs u !!
