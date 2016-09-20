President John Dramani Mahama has made Ghanaians poorer and does not have the traits of a caring and compassionate leader. This is according to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are accusing the President of superintending a bad economy.

At a news conference held on Monday in Accra to counter claims made by the NDC in its recently launched manifesto, Policy Adviser for the 2016 campaign team of the NPP, Boakye Agyarko, said “nothing shows that Mahama has put Ghanaians first” as touted in the NDC manifesto.

Mr. Agyarko said Ghanaians were going through hardship and sufferings under the Mahama-led government, as they are faced with high electricity bills, irregular and unpredictable power outages, high unemployment among others.

He added that, unlike the NDC, the NPP is a government that have people as its priority with competence, compassion, foresight, discipline and integrity to implement policies that will help create jobs.

“It cannot be disputed that President Mahama has made Ghanaians poorer. The prices of everyday items have skyrocketed under John Mahama,” Mr. Agyarko said.

He added that that the government cannot be trusted to put people first as it has widely embraced corruption.

'A foundation of concrete or straw'

The running mate for the NPP Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumiah in his lecture on Ghana's economy earlier last week also criticized the Mahama-led administration for making Ghanaians poorer due to poor economic management.

Meanwhile, the opposition New Patriotic Party is expected to launch its manifesto ahead of the December polls on October 8 in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

By: Jonas Nyabor/cititfmonline.com/Ghana