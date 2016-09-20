The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the governing National Democratic Congress' (NDC) manifesto theme; changing lives, Transforming Ghana, ought to be “deforming Ghana, deforming lives.”

The NPP at a press conference themed, “Promises made, promises broken” slammed President John Mahama and his NDC for a number of its shortcomings in the past four years especially its handling of the economy.

The press conference on Monday was in response to the NDC's 2016 campaign manifesto which presented further promises that the NPP rubbished as empty and “a future of promises, lies, excuses and more broken promises.”

The NPP's Policy Adviser for the 2016 campaign, Boakye Agyarko, addressed the press conference and stressed that, “President Mahama has been the worst manager of the cedi in the last 15 years.”

According to Boakye Agyarko, “the NDC manifesto promises pitched against the high level of incompetence that the Mahama government abundantly displayed when it comes to managing the economy is a recipe for failure.”

Mahama gov’t promises bleak future

He also described prospects of another four years under the NDC as catastrophic, and a danger to the livelihood of Ghanaians

“If government is in crisis today, then we are here to warn that Ghana faces a catastrophe under a future Mahama government. If he couldn't care when he still knew he had to go back to the electorate for another re-election mandate, then imagine how even more uncaring he would be if given another four years,” he said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana