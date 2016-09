Demonstrators point to a broken billboard showing the face of Congolese President Joseph Kabila during an opposition rally in Kinshasa on September 19, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP)

Kinshasa (AFP) - More than 50 people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in the capital of the DR Congo on Monday, opposition groups said in a statement which also called for further demonstrations.

The government had earlier said that at least 17 had died in the violence in Kinshasa, but had warned that the death toll could rise.