Decentralized departments of KKDA lack offices

By Laudia Sawer

Kpone, Sept 19, GNA - Decentralized departments of the Kpone Katamanso District Assembly (KKDA) in the Greater Accra Region do not have good offices to operate in.

The departments are currently housed in unsuitable rented apartments scattered all over the District.

Alhaji Mohammed A. Yakubu, Kpone-Katamanso District Coordinating Director, disclosed this during an orientation programme for National Service Personnel posted to the district.

The 30 service personnel would work in the various decentralized departments in the Kpone-Katamanso District for the 2016/2017 service year.

Alhaji Yakubu said a government funded prototype office building which is under construction does not have enough rooms to accommodate all the departments.

He lamented that the KKDA which was carved out of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly in 2002, has been operating from a rented bungalow for the past four years.

According to him, the area inherited from the TMA was in such a bad state that it lacked the needed amenities.

He added that the KKDA had to choose between the building of schools, health centres, provision of potable water, markets among others, to the building of an ultramodern office complex.

Alhaji Yakubu indicated that his outfit only depended on its Internally Generated Fund and the District Assemblies Common Fund to provide all the social amenities and office accommodation which was not enough.

He also complained of inadequate staffing for the departments to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties.

The Coordinating Director therefore appealed to government to provide the requisite logistics, offices and staffs for the decentralized departments.

He educated the National Service Personnel on their duties and encouraged them to give off their best during the service period as their contribution to nation building.

GNA