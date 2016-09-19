NCCE sensitises political parties youth activists

Kukuom(B/A), Sept.19, GNA - The Asunafo South District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised political youth activists ahead of the General Election at a workshop, at Kukuom in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The programme, on the theme: 'Empowering the Youth to Stand Up For Ghana for a Peaceful Election 2016', and supported by the European Union (EU), formed part of activities by the NCCE to deepen the interest of the electorate in the election.

It was also to educate them on the need to adopt the culture of tolerance to promote peace in the area.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Samuel Akuamoah Boateng, the Acting Commissioner of the NCCE, called on political parties to sensitise their supporters to eschew all forms of negative activities likely to threaten national peace and progress.

Mr. Boateng said the Election was a contest of ideas, policies and programmes intended to better the lives of the people and, therefore, asked the political parties to tolerate each other's view as they propagated their campaign messages to the electorate.

He also urged political party activists to refrain from attacking the Electoral Commissioner and her team and rather focus on relevant national issues in their campaign programmes to earn more votes on December 7.

Mr. Francis Nana Akakpo, the Asunafo South District Director of the Commission, expressed concern about the alleged practice of vote buying, saying the practice was dangerous and it did not only violate one's voting right but it also could mar the credibility of the country's electoral process.

He stated that his outfit had identified some hot spots in the District and it would intensify voter education in those areas to ensure violent-free polls.

Mr. Tetteh Ankamah Okyne, the District Electoral Officer, urged political parties to educate their agents on the regulations governing the CI 94 because the election was not all about casting of votes but a cumulative process, which included registration of voters, voters' register exhibition, filing of nominations, among others.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Simon Peter Akabati, the District Police Commander, speaking on 'Public Order Act and Election 2016: Prospects and Challenges', said the Police Administration would not spare anyone or group of people who would foment trouble in the electioneering.

He urged the public and other stakeholders to play their roles appropriately devoid of bias to ensure free and fair election.

