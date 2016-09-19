Social Accountability Project embarks on civic responsibility campaign

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Sept. 19, GNA - The Social Accountability and Media Network Project has begun a five-week intensive campaign to improve citizens' participation in governance in six municipalities in the Eastern Region.

The Project, under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, covers the New Juaben, East Akim, West Akim, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Birim Central and Kwahu West Municipalities.

It would use the services of local radio stations, community sensitisation and the Information Services Department (ISD).

The focus of the campaign would mainly be on revenue mobilisation, sanitation, permit acquisition, education, health and the citizen's involvement in the decentralisation process and other challenging issues faced by the municipalities.

The Social Accountability and Media Network Project is aimed at increasing citizens' participation in governance especially at the grassroots level to improve involvement and relationship of the assemblies with the people in their respective localities.

At a briefing in Koforidua, Mr Elvis Otto, a consultant to the project, said, in order to achieve the highest impact, the campaign would be run in collaboration with the respective assemblies.

He appealed to the beneficiary municipalities to select focal persons to collaborate with the networks to ensure that challenges in revenue mobilisation and cooperation of the citizens with the assemblies are addressed.

GNA