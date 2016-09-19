Birim North District schools get mobile library services

New Abirem (E/R), Sept. 19, GNA - The Ntiamoah Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has launched a Mobile Library Services at Akwadum L/A Basic School, at New Abirem in the Eastern Region, to distribute 5,000 books to enhance the literacy skills of the children.

The provision of the library forms part of activities to mark the Foundation's 10th Anniversary.

The United States Agency for International Agency (USAID) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, would be organising this year's Reading Festival for schools in the District, therefore, the Foundation deemed it fit to reach out to the students with books for all levels of education.

Mr Yao Atidiga, the Project Officer of the Foundation, said the Founder had provided a van to distribute the books, which were purchased with the support of Ghana Hope Foundation, an NGO based in the United States.

He said the books would be given to 23 primary schools, 19 Junior High Schools and kindergartens in 12 communities, including Maamaso, Afosu, Okaikrom, Ntronang.

The readers would return them after a period for others to benefit.

Giving the background of the Foundation, the Project Officer said it was formed in May 2006, by Mr Robert K. Asante, to render selfless social services to communities in the areas occupation, education and health.

Nana Akwasi Amo Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Abirem, lauded the members of the Foundation for their immense contributions towards the welfare of children.

He advised parents to do their best to encourage the children to always read their books during their leisure.

GNA