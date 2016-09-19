Traditional leaders commend Assembly for health facilities

Adeiso (E/R), Sept. 19, GNA - Three traditional leaders have commended the Upper West Akyem District Assembly for providing the area with a number of clinics and Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compounds.

They are Nana Obiri Opoku Nyarko, the Krontihene of Kwesi Nyarko, Nana Kwame Adarkwa, the Regent of Maame Dede Junction and Baffour Ofei Attakorah, Odikro of Asuaba, all in the Eastern Region.

They made the commendation at a meeting with a cross-section of community members at Kwesi Nyarko and Asuaba at the weekend.

Nana Opoku Nyarko, the Krotihene lauded Mr Ohene Bekoe Assifo, the District Chief Executive, (DCE) for his efforts and commitment to providing the facilities to save the situation of patients and pregnant mothers being carried on motorbikes to health centres.

He said the Assembly had provided a Police Post at Kwesi Nyarko to bring security service closer to the people in the community and the other catchment areas, such as Maame Dede, Asuaba and Kwesi Tenten.

Nana Kwame Adarkwa expressed gratitude to the DCE for the construction of 20 market sheds at Maame Dede Junction and a 20-seater water closet toilet facility, which had reached lintel level.

Baffour Offei Attakorah, the Odikro of Asuaba, lauded the Government for rehabilitating the Nsawam-Adeiso Road, which he said, would facilitate economic activities.

He, however, expressed worry at the reckless driving on the road and appealed to the Ghana Highways Authority to consider constructing speed ramps between the stretch of Asuaba and Maame Dede Junction, to check unnecessary speeding.

Baffour Attakorah said already 19 lives had been claimed by accidents on that road.

