NSIA Insurance positioned as market leaders - MD

NSIA Insurance is putting in place measures to be the market leader in the insurance sectorin the country.

This is part of measures to make it the preferred insurance company for the populace in key areas while working to be among the top 10 in the country.

NSIA Insurance has over the years carved a niche for itself in the insurance sectors due to its remarkable track record in the country thus is hoping to give its customers “the needed advantage,” over other insurance companies.

The Managing Director of NSIA Insurance, Mrs. Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley revealed this in an exclusive interview at the sidelines of the Bankassurance conference in Accra

According to her, the company is poised to reposition itself as a leading insurance company in the country.

Mrs. Porbley indicated that,the company is well-positioned to become the market leader in the non-life market by whipping up interest in insurance through their innovative products.

The NSIA Ghana MDindicated that, NSIA is bringing to bear its continental exposure, expertise, financial strength and clout, which will help to position the company as a major force in the Ghanaian market.

“NSIA has a very aggressive strategy for the next three to five years, we intend to grow aggressively and change the face of insurance in Ghana. AS our motto says, ‘We are the real face of insurance and we want to live that in what we do and the product we sell and be the choice for innovation and insurance” she noted.

Despite the continued challenges posed by the economy, Mrs. Porbley said the company intends to revolutionize the insurance industry with well-tailored products and quality services.

She however bemoaned the low insurance penetration in the country which is currently just covering two percent of the entire population.

As a key player in Ghana’s insurance industry, Mrs. Porbley said NSIA is doing it bit through technological innovation to help increase insurance penetration in the country.

NSIA Insurance is part of the Groupe NSIA Holding Companies currently operating in twelve countries in Africa with Twenty-Two (22) Subsidiary Insurance Companies, and two International Banks across Africa.

“NSIA Insurance believes that competence and quality are not enough benefits for the clients but guaranteeing the security of our valued clients through innovation, professionalism, reliability and enhanced capital and capacity with most competitive rates on the market”, the MD said.

Story by Ghana/Joy Business