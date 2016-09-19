The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked Ghanaians not fall for the President John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress' (NDC) “phantom promises” ahead of the December polls.

The NDC, led by its flagbearer launched its 2016 campaign manifesto over the weekend presenting a litany of pledges which have influenced an NPP press conference themed, “Promises made, promises broken.”

At a press conference today [Monday] to react to the governing NDC manifesto launch, the NPP's Policy Adviser for the 2016 campaign, Boakye Agyarko, cautioned Ghanaians not to assess President Mahama on the phantom promises and the so-called achievements in the party’s Green book.

He also said the NDC flagbearer is out of touch with the average Ghanaian, making an attempt to draw some irony out of the first item in the NDC's manifesto tagged 'Putting people first'.

In a dig at the President, Boakye Agyarko asserted that, “what we have in John Mahama is a President that is so out of touch with the problems of the average Ghanaian that he sees his non-performance in these sectors as success.”

Despite President Mahama’s consistent highlighting of his various achievements ahead of the polls, Boakye Agyarko noted that, “when you speak at random to people around the country, it appears their concerns, problems and anxieties are the same. Unemployment, bad roads, the lack of decent and affordable accommodation and the high cost of living as well as the falling standards in education and health.”

He also rubbished claims of equitable development of the citizens from the NDC saying, “even members of his own party recognition that the President's better Ghana agenda has been to the benefit of only his family and friends.”

