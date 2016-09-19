Stacomm crowns 4th Garden Show with awards

Strategic Communication (Stracomm) ended the seven-day 4th Ghana Garden Flower Show in Accra, with awards to the best industry garden, best church garden, best hotel garden, best school garden, best hospital garden, and best private home garden, and most attractive exhibiter.

Individuals and entities that received the awards are Lamiley Lamptey, Interplast Limited, Accra Ridge Church, Labadi Beach Hotel, Ashesi University, Akai House Clinic, and IGardens.

Addressing participants, invited guests, members of the media, and some members of the general public last week, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mona Quartey, said promoting floriculture and horticulture had the ability to impact the economy positively.

According to her, Ghana has a suitable climate and transportation structure to flourish the floriculture and horticulture industry to create jobs and generate income for the country's teeming unemployed youth.

She said if Ghana applies the value chain in floriculture, it might be able to balance costs involved in imports with exportation of flowers.

The Chief Executive of Stracomm, Ms. Esther Cobbah, at the closing ceremony of the show, hoped the participants will make use of the ideas and knowledge gathered at the exhibition, which included a conference.

The show, which was dubbed “Dream It, Discover It, Live It”, according to Ms. Cobbah, provided the platform for participants and the general public to discover other means to create jobs and generate income from flowering.

Making reference to the Holy Bible's creation account, she said God Almighty filled the Eden Garden with plants and trees for food and pleasant for the eyes, but noted mankind is more concerned with those for food than those for the eyes.

She noted that flowering has potential commercial aesthetic health and environmental benefits. “We must all plant and grow the seeds of the knowledge and wisdom we have obtained here into income generating jobs, creating and foreign exchange earning ventures.”

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show will be five years in 2017, and Ms. Cobbah promised to send it to higher level, that would benefit more Ghanaians interested floriculture and horticulture industry.