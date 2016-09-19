Care International launches Northern Ghana Governance Activity



Care International has launched the Northern Ghana Governance Activity (NGGA) project, aimed at enhancing agriculture in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The five-year initiative project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ghana, is to ensure more responsive governance to improve agricultural development in the country.

It is also to ensure and enhance women's active participation in local governance a well as increasing community dialogue and consensus building to prevent conflict in the three northern regions.

Mr Michael Alandu, Chief of Party of Northern Ghana Governance Project, speaking at the launch in Tamale said the NGGA project is being implemented by a consortium led by Care International Ghana including Action Aid Ghana, SEND-Ghana and the West Africa Network for peace-building.

He said the project is being implemented in 26 districts in the three northern regions.

He noted that the project was designed to close the gap towards improve agricultural production by focusing on governance deficits that have been identified as hindering investments in agriculture in the country.

According to Mr Alandu, the project would strengthen institutional capacity for effective co-ordination and integration of key actors in decentralised agricultural development.

He added that the project would create the enabling environment for community organisations, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the private sector to participate as equal partners in decentralisation and agricultural development.

He stated that the activity of the project is to enable the government and civil society to effectively mitigate conflicts related to agriculture and natural resource management.

Mr Alandu said the target beneficiaries of the project are approximately 1.5 million people including 59 Government bodies, 130 CSOs, 500 women associations and three traditional councils.

Mr Abdallah Abubakari, the Northern Regional Minister noted that: “Women in most cases lack the capacity and are disorganised to advocate their issues”.

He said the NGGA project would increase agricultural exports, improvement in farm incomes and production of raw materials for value addition through processing, generation of employment and alleviation of poverty.

He advised the organisers of the project to be closely co-ordinated with on-going donor and government led development interventions, institutions, especially USAID funded initiatives to increase collaboration to eliminate duplication in the development process.

Mr Abubakari recommended that the project should be collaborated with Savannah Accelerated Development Authority for effective implementation.

He commended the USAID for its intervention towards working to improve agriculture in the country.

He gave the assurance that the Regional Coordinating Council would lend its support to ensure that the project succeeds.

Mr Andy Karas, Mission Director of USAID said last year, the organisation assisted to increase the income of more than 100,000 farmers in northern Ghana as part of the US global hunger and food security initiative through Feed the Future Programme.

He said the USAID facilitated more than $ 35 million in financing more than 500 businesses in the north.

Source: GNA

