I have fought corruption … Mahama boasts at NDC manifesto launch

From Michael Boateng, Sunyani

President John Dramani Mahama has touted the NDC as a party that has the best of programs and policies to move Ghana forward and called on Ghanaians to retain the party in power.

According to him, the NDC government has been transparent with the people of Ghana and that, unlike previous governments, the NDC Government had exposed corruption, which has contributed to Ghana’s improved performance in the Transparency Index

The President, who said this at the launch of the NDC 2016 Manifesto in Sunyani last weekend, emphasized that the party's manifesto is the best plan to move Ghana Forward.

According to President Mahama, the NDC has over the years been honest and transparent with Ghanaians.

“We have demonstrated how we take Ghanaians serious, even as we ask for another mandate to serve,” he indicated.

President Mahama promised the working force of the country of better conditions of service as the economy grows, indicating that the NDC government was appreciative of the relationship that had existed between them and labour, since he assumed office.

He said the government is grateful to organized labour for the peaceful cooperation and relationship over the years and promised a brighter future ahead as the economy grows from strength to strength.

According to President Mahama, the 2016 manifesto of the NDC is aimed at putting people first, accountable governance and expanding infrastructure for job creation.

He said the economic indicators under his administration suggest that the Ghanaian economy has performed much better over the last eight years than it did before the NDC came to government, indicating that LEAP will be expanded as well as improving the health, education, Agriculture and other sectors if given the mandate on December 7, 2016.

President Mahama asserted that Ghana has experienced an improved life expectancy rate, which according to him is second to Cape Verde in Africa.

He said NHIS is growing from strength to strength and hailed his administration for improving upon health, education and other sectors.

“We are on course to bringing inflation down to single digit, while averagely this economy has grown in a higher quantum in the past eight years than it did under the NPP’s eight years”, he said.

He reiterated that the NDC government has been transparent with the people of Ghana and that unlike previous governments; the NDC Government had exposed corruption, which has contributed to Ghana’s improved performance in the Transparency Index.

He expressed appreciation to his wife Lordina Mahama who, he noted, had been his number one supporter, companion, friend and lover for the past 24-years and urged the people of Brong-Ahafo region to vote for the NDC come December 7, 2016, as a true in-law.

The president described the earlier heavy downpour as a blessing in disguise, saying “the rains today shows that God’s hand is on the NDC.”

An earlier heavy downpour in Sunyani nearly marred the beauty of the 2016 NDC Manifesto launch.

However, most of the supporters defied the rains and entertained themselves with various songs, especially “Chop kiss” by Shatta Wale at the main roundabout near the COCOBOD storey building, where a Ford Tundra, fixed with a sound system was parked for a street jam.

The heavy downpour halted activities, as some of the mounted canopies and banners were destroyed, compelling journalists and supporters to seek refuge at nearby shelters to protect themselves and their gadgets.

Despite the intensity of the storm, the security was on high alert to ensure maximum protection and traffic control.

However, at around 10:30 am the rains subsided to pave the way for a smooth commencement of the manifesto launch.

Over 50, 000 supporters thronged the Coronation Park and its surroundings, clad in party colours and other paraphernalia amidst drumming, dancing, and blowing of Vuvuzelas.

Speaking earlier, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Alban Sumanu Kingsford Bagbin called on members of the NDC to eschew complacency in their quest to retain power.

Mr. Bagbin said the NDC needs to work extra hard to realize the objective of achieving 57% of popular votes in the upcoming December 7 election.

“Though the target is very achievable, we need to eschew complacency and work extra hard,” he stressed.

He, therefore, urged the members of the NDC to put their shoulders to the wheel and work extra hard, ahead of the election, to ensure that the NPP remains in opposition for several years to come.

According to Mr. Bagbin, he is more than confident that the NDC will win with a wide margin, considering the unprecedented achievement captured in the Green Book, the right ideas, credible policies and the intended programs found in the manifesto, coupled with a galaxy of capable Parliamentary Candidates and an accomplished President, John Dramani Mahama as the presidential candidate.

He added that to achieve the 57% target, the NDC need to work hard and be vigilant on Election Day.

He said the NPP is a wounded elephant which would fight with desperation to recapture power, but with hard work and attentiveness the prophecy of Dr. Arthur Kennedy about chasing the elephant into the bush would be fulfilled.



