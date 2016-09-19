Asogli State celebrates Yam Festival … Mahama promises not to disappoint

From Samuel Agbewode, Ho

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the chiefs and people of the Volta region that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led government would not take them for granted and pledged that the region, like other regions, would get its deserved share of the development cake, without any discrimination.

President Mahama noted that since the NDC government was voted into power, a lot has been done in terms of development, saying “the works that I have been able to humbly execute since the people of Volta region voted massively for me in 2012 are there for all to see”.