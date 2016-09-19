KMA faces contempt over land invasion





From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

OFFICIALS OF the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) could soon be hauled before a Kumasi High Court to answer charges of contempt after forcibly taking over a piece of land belonging to a private developer at Chirapatre, a suburb of Kumasi.

The Works Department of the Assembly is said to have gone into an agreement with the Chief of Chirapatre, Nana Owusu Annor Panin III, to take over a piece of land belonging to the late Kwaku Asumadu, for the construction of a Lorry terminal, despite a court injunction restraining the chief and all his associates including the KMA from doing so.

A Kumasi High Court on November 9, 2015 placed a perpetual injunction on Nana Owusu Annor restraining him from developing the land now being managed by his family members led by Mad. Doris Owusu-Amoah.

The KMA City Engineer, Urban Roads, the Works Department and the Metropolitan Coordinating Director have jointly been cited in the suit.

Though documents covering the acquisition of the land by the late Kwaku Asumadu from the chief are fully available, Nana Owusu Annor reportedly leased out the land to the KMA for the construction of the facility to accommodate drivers operating at Atonsu and its environs.

The action by the chief compelled the owners of the land, through their Legal Counsel, Anaglate & Associates to file suit at a Kumasi High Court last year restraining the chief and all groups and individuals from taking over any portion of the land without resort to the original owners of the land.

Though the chief, according to investigations by The Chronicle acceded to the court order and refrained from his action, he reportedly negotiated with the KMA somewhere last year and allocated portions of it for the project which is being funded by the World Bank under the Local Government Capacity Support Project.

The plaintiffs, Mad. Doris Owusu Amoah and Sylvester Adu-Gyamfi insist that they would not allow the project to bed undertaken until the KMA and the chief adopt the right procedure in the acquisition of the land.

According to them, they have already served notices to the World Bank to notify them about the lack of transparency in the acquisition of the land.

Mad. Doris Owusu-Amoah told The Chronicle in an interview during a visit to the site that they would only allow the project to go on after they have ratified agreement with their Counsel concerning ownership.

She insisted that the land is their bona fide property and that they would not allow anyone to take it away from them without going through the proper channel.

Mad. Doris Amoah said though the KMA through the City Engineer, Mr. Theodore Quaye, initially agreed to deal with matters and ensure that the right things were done before the commencement of the project, she was surprised to see the unfolding developments.

Meanwhile, Nana Owusu Annor has pleaded with the owners of the land in the presence of the police