NDC supporters’ defection claim is not true -Tanko Computer



From Edmond Gyebi, Tamale

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rubbished a recent report that suggested over 800 of its supporters had defected to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumbungu Constituency of the Northern Region.

The defectors were reportedly from three communities in the Kumbungu Constituency, namely – Kumbung-Kukuo, Yipeli-Naayili and Duli Zugu.

The alleged 800 defectors were received by the NPP at a rally at Duli Zugu, where the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the Kumbungu constituency, Iddrisu Muqtar Dems, and other party bigwigs from the Northern Region, officially welcomed them into the party.

The spokesperson for the defectors, Mahama Seidu, was reported to have said that the 800 people were tired of deceit and neglect by the governing NDC, a party they had been voting for since 1992.

He mentioned lack of electricity and youth unemployment among other factors as reasons for their defection. “We have been voting for the NDC since 1992 in these three communities with more than 600 households, and we have been knocking the doors of the NDC party to meet our demands, and no response. As for this time round, we won't agree, and we are going to vote for our own development, because in these three communities there is no electricity,” he said.

Mahama Seidu is said to have added that as peasant farmers they could not pay their children's school fees because of the decline in agricultural productivity.

“We have realised that there is no way we can be sustained under the NDC, and that is why we have to quit. There is no single person from this area who is under the youth employment programme, and we have to ask ourselves what are we voting for?” he queried.

He further complained about their women sleeping in other communities to grind their cereals and sheanuts. Mahama Seidu commended the erstwhile Kufuor-led NPP administration for connecting their communities to pipe borne water.

However, reacting to this story in an interview with The Chronicle, the Northern Regional Director of Elections of the NDC, Rashid Tanko Computer, described it as a “cock and bull story', which is full of factual inaccuracies, logically pathetic, and does not completely make sense”.

According to him, the NPP, in their desperation to win power at all costs, had resorted to all manner of lies and concocted stories, which, he said, did not make them look serious for power.

“Those three communities, they all congregate at one polling station, because they form one branch. And that branch is known as the Kukuo D/A Primary Branch and has a polling station code number H220404. The voter population in those three communities is 507, and so if somebody comes out to say that over 800 people from one political party have crossed carpet to join another party, it doesn't make sense. What type of mathematics is that?”

According to Mr. Tanko Computer, efforts by the NDC Regional Executives to know the actual people who were reported to have crossed carpet to the NPP had since proved futile, since their branch executives who were mentioned to have also defected had since denied the report.

“We asked the NPP too, but they could not give us anybody. So this is just a cooked story.”

He said that the NPP was virtually not in the Kunbumgu Constituency, and that they had seen the way the NDC candidate, Ras Mubarak, was cruising to victory in December, with at least 60% votes.

On the development concerns raised by the people, the NDC Regional Treasurer and Director of Election said that the government, as part of its ongoing rural electrification projects, had sent down an articulator full of electricity poles for distribution to the communities in the area, and a contractor also engaged for the execution of the project. The Kumbungu-Tamale road, Mr. Tanko Computer said, was also awarded on contract.

He said that in terms of development, the President, John Dramani Mahama, had performed credibly well, and as a result of that, the NDC in the Northern Region was targeting at least 27 parliamentary seats out of the 31 seats in the coming December elections.

Meanwhile, the Kumbungu seat, which is being occupied by the Convention Peoples' Party (CPP), is being contested, this time round, by the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, the NDC's Ras Mubarak, and Iddrisu Muqtar Dems on the NPP's ticket.

On the other hand, the NPP Northern Regional Secretary, Sule Salifu, insisted that the story was not a fabricated one, but a true story, which, he said, was breaking the NDC's back.

He said that the NDC should continue to tickle themselves and laugh, but for the NPP, they were doing serious political business, and would never leave any stone unturned.

According to Sule Salifu, even if it was only one person who had listened to the NPP's campaign messages and decided to cross carpet from the NDC to the NPP, it was good news for the elephant fraternity.

He, therefore, assured the people of the Northern Region to rally behind the NPP, since the NDC government, under President Mahama, had failed them.