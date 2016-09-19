Nurses’ Demo Over Joblessness, Allowances Halted

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association has expressed disappointment in the Police for halting its planned demonstration today, September 19.

The demonstration was to press home their demand for government to pay trainee nurses and midwives some allowances due them, and also ensure employment for all qualified nurses and midwives.

Speaking to Citi News, President for the Association, Akazee Godwin Asabire, said their attempt to notify the police was denied because President John Mahama, who is currently out of the country, was to tour Greater Accra Region.

“We wrote to the police to have an escort for our demonstration today, September 19, and on the last day of the discussion we were told the permit had to be revoked because the President will be touring Greater Accra Region and the Milo Marathon will be coming up and they will a need to inform the security agency about our issue.

We did everything possible to let them know how it will affect us.

Our members will be travelling from all over the region, so this will put undue pressure on us with regards to the planning of the demonstration” “If it is really true that the President will be touring the Greater Accra Region, have we not heard that the president has traveled out of the country.

Or is the police hiding something? We don't want to believe that the police is hiding anything from us with regards to our issue” he added.

Akazee Godwin Asabire, however urged members of the association to be patient as the demonstration has only been postponed and not cancelled.

“so now, all is set for our demonstration to come off on Thursday September 22,” he added.

-Citfmonline