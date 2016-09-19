Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 19 September 2016 17:50 CET

17 killed, including 3 police, in Kinshasa clashes: minister

By AFP
Hundreds of Congolese demonstrators took part in an opposition rally in Kinshasa on September 19, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP)


Kinshasa (AFP) - At least 17 people were killed Monday when heavy clashes erupted in Kinshasa ahead of a mass opposition rally, a Congolese minister said, calling the toll "provisional".

Among the dead were "14 civilians involved in looting" and three police officers, one of whom was "burnt alive", Interior Minister Evariste Boshab told a press conference in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

