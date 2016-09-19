BoG's Monetary Policy Committee keeps policy rate unchanged at 26%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has kept its policy rate unchanged.

The Central Bank left the rate at which it lends to commercial banks at 26 percent. This is the fifth time the rate has been maintained since November 2015.

Addressing journalists Monday after meeting last week to review the health of the economy, Governor Abdul Nashiru Issahaku said the decision was influenced threats to inflation and economic growth.

The governor added that it will continue to monitor developments on the market and respond accordingly.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business