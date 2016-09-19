DKM customers bemoan ‘official’ correspondence ahead of meeting

Customers anticipating payment of their locked up cash from the liquidation of assets of DKM Microfinance Company, are displeased about what they refer to as the lack of an ‘official’ correspondence from the Registrar General's Department.

The concerns come barely twenty-four hours to the first of three creditors' meeting scheduled by the Official Liquidator.

The Official Liquidator is set to meet the 70,000 customers validated for payment of their locked up investments, via three separate creditors' meetings across the country.

The first meeting comes of tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at the Brong Ahafo regional capital, Sunyani.

But the spokesperson for a group of the concerned customers in the region, Maxwell Mahama tells Citi Business News the members are unsatisfied with the means of communication.

According to him, they are forced to rely on some media reports and ‘unconfirmed’ messages on social platforms.

“As I talk to you now it is only whatsapp messages and some statements circulating that do not bear the signature of the Official Liquidator,” he remarked.

But responding to the concerns, the Acting Registrar General and Official Liquidator, Jemima Oware explained that the medium of communication could only be done through the nationwide circulated newspapers and online platforms.

“We have published the information in the national news papers… there are about 63,000 to 70,000 creditors; as such we cannot be able to call them up individually. So once we are aware that the media has been able to get wind of the information, we consider it circulated. And we equally expect them to inform other creditors,” she explained.

Mrs Oware further disclosed the iterinary for each of the three occasions as,

“Basically it is the first creditors meeting where we will be providing all the creditors with the requisite information on the liquidation.”

“We will be informing them on schedules in relation to when and how much and how many people will be paid so we urge all the creditors to be present,” she added.

Meanwhile the representatives of the aggrieved customers have assured of their continuous co-operation with the process to get their issues addressed.

“Those of us who have heard the information on the meeting will certainly be there to listen to what the Official Liquidator has in store for us,” Maxwell Mahama stated.

“We are more than prepared to meet the Official Liquidator on the 24th of September at the scheduled venue,” Fred Kuuyine, Spokesperson for some affected customers of DKM in the Upper West region opined.

The two other creditors' meeting are expected to be held at the Jubilee Parks at Upper East (Bolgatanga) and Upper West (Wa) on the 22nd and 24th September respectively.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana