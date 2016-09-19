Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Headlines | 19 September 2016 17:32 CET

NDC Embraces New Tech Trends With VoteJM2016 App

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

Technology and particularly its application, appears to be the game changer in this year’s election. The NDC seems to be embracing it whole-heartedly.

The recent manifestation of this was seen at the just ended NDC Manifesto Launch in Sunyani.

NDC faithfuls and the electorate at large, were entreated to great insight into the NDC manifesto going into 2016.

They were further pleasantly surprised with the announcement of the VoteJM2016 app, in which they could easily access the manifesto.

In true tech inclusiveness, the NDC made sure that there was free wireless internet available for all attendees to download the app.

Through the app, the electorate have a reference point on what to expect from the NDC government.

They can also hold the NDC accountable to their deliverables based on the Manifesto.

The app is easy to use and the Manifesto has been broken down very simply for users to read and understand.

Available on Google play for now, we are keen to see whether the electorate will actually make use of it to determine their decision, come December 12th.

