The Eastern Regional chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng has cautioned government appointees in the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to campaign for President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming election.

According to the NDC chair, any government appointee, Municipal and District Chief Executive, as well as Managing Directors of the various public institutions, who treat the warning with contempt, should count him or herself out of office.

Mr Boateng, a former Regional Organizer averred that, the upcoming December 7 election is a must win for the umbrella family, hence every individual who is benefiting from the NDC directly or indirectly must put his or her shoulders to the wheel.

Speaking in an interview with The Chronicle at Koforidua recently, Mr Boateng said pieces of information gathered so far indicate that most appointees in the region are reluctant to join the campaign, despite benefiting from President Mahama's administration by their appointments.

“So long as I remain the Regional Chairman, any appointee who fails to campaign for President Mahama would never get any appointment even if the person is qualified for the position,” he stressed.

He was of the view that, the President has been left to campaign all alone, while his appointees are sitting in the comfort of their offices drinking tea, instead of assisting their employer (Mahama).

“Government appointees who fail to campaign for the President would have themselves to blame because I would make sure such people do not get any appointment during our second term in office, come January 7, 2017,” he indicated.

Mr Tawiah Boateng, however, commended Communications Minister, Dr Omane Boamah and Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, for their consistent support to the various constituencies and the region in general. Both senior government appointees hail from the region.