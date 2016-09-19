GCB fails to convince workers

A cross section of the GCB bank workers have expressed concern over the failure of their management to deny or confirm various publications that the board chairman, Mr. Daniel Owiredu, is allegedly chairing a Credit sub-committee, which has approved loans without the corresponding collateral.

The GCB Bank, in a statement last week described as complete fabrication and malicious, publications that its officials have granted some unauthorized loans to some individuals and companies.

The bank advised the public to “treat with the contempt that they deserve” the allegations being made against the bank

“It should be noted that the GCB Bank has some of the most stringent rules and procedures in the banking industry for granting of loans,” the statement said.

The statement continued that under Mr. Dan Owiredu, the “bank has continued on its growth path and put in place robust risk management systems.”

The Bank said it is committed to protecting its reputation and would, therefore, file a complaint with the National Media Commission.

The workers, however, told The Chronicle that if it is true that the board chairman chairs the Credit sub-committee, where loans are approved, then the policy is wrong, since he is also the chairman of the board, which finally approves of the loans.

This could be a serious conflict of interest if the allegations turn out to be true, a worker told The Chronicle.

To some of the workers, the bank should have made categorical statement that the board chairman was not part of the sub-committee that gives initial approval for the loans, but this was left hanging in the statement issued by management.

Mr Owiredu was President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and the Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Golden Star Resources Limited, a Canadian mining company operating in Ghana before he was appointed to the GCB Board



