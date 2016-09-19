By Maxwell Ofori

Superintendent Minister of the Tema Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Reverend Raymond E.A.N. Archer, has advised Governments not to poorly manage the affairs of the state to drag the citizens into poverty and go to the same people during elections for votes.

He said it would be unfair to the taxpayers for the government to seek for their votes with gifts during election, when the latter had made the citizenry poor.

Giving a sermon at the Confirmation and Baptism of some congregants at the Calvary Methodist Church, Community 3, Tema, the Very Reverend Archer noted that, there cannot be peace if there is no justice.

Citing an example, the outspoken Servant of God said: “For instance, I can’t go to my hometown if I was a politician who had allowed galamsey to destroy all water bodies, though I’m in power. What do you think they will do if I go there during campaign with gifts to give to them to vote for me?”

The hymn loving Superintendent Minister, Rev. Archer, indicated that it is time politicians got to know that they are to serve the people but not to amass wealth from the sweat of the vulnerable taxpayers.

“It saddens me when people who are supposed to make sure the ordinary citizens of the nation are good, rather fancy getting mansions in Dubai and elsewhere,” he told the congregation, adding that people, especially Christians, should be bold enough to say the truth when the need arises.

He said that if politicians would want votes from the people, then they must utilize the taxes they pay properly.

His advice comes at a time when the country is preparing for an election, which has been predicted by political analysts to be a keen contest between the two main political parties – NDC and NPP.

The assertion of the Very Reverend Raymond Archer is in succession of campaign promises from both sides of the political divide, where some have promised 'one district one factory' and 'one house one meter'.



