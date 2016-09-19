Waste Landfills Ltd battles pests at Abokobi

Waste Landfills Company Limited, under the Jospong Group of Companies, has organised a massive fumigation exercise at the Abokobi landfill site and nearby surroundings to prevent spread of flies and other insects pestering residents.

The fumigation exercise, according to the waste company, is carried out periodically to reduce health hazards that might generate from the landfill site.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of Abokobi, Mr. John Kwao Sackey, said the assembly was collaborating with the waste company upon complaints by residents in the area.

Mr. Sackey, speaking to journalists after a working tour of the landfill site yesterday, indicated that the assembly has plans to relocate the place.

He said though the area was acquired by the assembly in the year 2004, settlers, who are mainly encroachers, are fighting the assembly to relocate the landfill site.

Giving a brief history about the landfill site, he said the area originally belonged to the defunct Ghana Post and Telecommunications (P&T), before government in 2004 reacquired it, after establishing the Abokobi Municipal Assembly.

“After it (government) established the district, the policy was to provide a final waste disposal site, and at the time it was convenient to use the area, but later the landlords started selling the land to private developers,” he explained.

He said though most of the residents are illegal occupants, the assembly has liaised with the waste company to periodically spray the vicinity, especially during the rainy season, to bring, at least, some comfort to the residents.

Mr. Sackey said: “This morning, the spraying gangs are spraying the area, and also making sure that the residents are not duly discomforted. Almost every month we do the fumigation; especially, when in the rainy season; at least, every two weeks.”

He said the assembly, under his administration, had acquired 43 acres of land to situate a waste recycling plant to complement that of the Accra Compost Plant.

The MCE added that the assembly has intentions to turn waste into energy, and all it was waiting for, was for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to give the said company certification.

“You will agree with me that it is better to have waste dumped at one point, than scattered in the whole metropolis. It a challenge; we are working at it, that is the reason why you are seeing the fumigation exercise this morning,” he added.

He was of the view that waste management should be everyone's business, since Accra, apart from the Abokobi Landfill Site, can only boast of the Kpong and Nsumea landfill sites.

The Abokobi Assembly MCE called for inter-ministerial commitment in waste management, saying: “the problem of waste should not be left to the local government administration alone… the Agriculture Ministry should be interested in turning waste into manure to reduce importation of fertiliser. The Ministry of Works and Housing must team up with the Local Government Ministry to ensure proper disposal of waste.”

He said the Works and Housing Ministry has demanded that estate developers produce plans on how they would manage both liquid and solid waste in their areas, stressing: “We pay for waste, but we don't care about its disposal.”

The Operation Manager of Waste Landfills Company Limited, Richard Omane, also added that the company periodically undertook spraying activities to combat cockroaches, houseflies and other pests that might breed in refuse heaps.