Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), has hinted it may reach a compromise with government because government has shown goodwill in addressing their concerns, for which reason they are on strike.

According to the General Secretary of GHOSPA, Emmanuel Owusu Owiafe, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations had put together a letter addressing their grade structure to be forwarded to the Fair Wages and Salary Commission and the Ministry of Finance for clearance, an effort they believe is headed towards solving their grievances.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Owusu Owiafe said the Association was looking forward to the outcome of the letter but remains on strike till then.

“As it stands now, GHOSPA is still on strike because all the issues are still outstanding; but we are hopeful that as much as government shows much commitment, we can come to some form of compromise,” he said.

Meeting with National Labour Commission

Mr. Owusu Owiafe said GHOSPA's last meeting with the National Labour Commission ended inconclusively; but the two parties would meet later today [Monday], to discuss the way forward.

GHOSPA strike

Government pharmacists declared an indefinite strike last week to press home demands for changes to their market premiums.

The association indicated the action had been necessitated by the continuous breakdown of negotiations with government over its grade structure and placement in public health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Head of Public Affairs for the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Earl Ankrah, in an interview with Citi News said the commission will not give in to pressures from labour unions ahead of the December elections.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana