The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he would improve the situation of farmers in Ghana when given the mandate in the upcoming election.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants to boost agriculture with his one-district one-factory policy which will create an available market for the produce of the farmers.

Aside from making agriculture beneficial to the many farmers in the country, the NPP leader says he wants to “make it possible for us to feed ourselves in Ghana.”

Mr Akufo-Addo made these remarks when he addressed NPP supporters at the campaign launch of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The NPP leader has, since espousing the one-district one-factory policy in June, been criticised by his opponents. Some described the idea as wishy-washy while others said it was a stolen idea.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is already doing what the NPP is seeking to do. Citing the revived Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region, government said it is committed to creating factories in the country but not in the fashion the NPP is hoping to do.

National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, had accused the NPP of stealing the idea from its flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

He said Dr Nduom first put out the idea on his numerous campaign platforms which the NPP adopted.

But the NPP leader said he would not be deterred from carrying out the policy because of what Ghanaians stand to gain from it.

Mr Akufo-Addo said this forms part of his policy to ensure that the country’s natural resources are used judiciously for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers