A/R: Suame NPP Chairman Suspended

The Suame constituency chairman of the NPP Kennedy Marfo has been suspended by the Ashanti regional executives of the party, Starr News has learnt.

According to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, the suspension was approved by the regional chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The suspension took effect on September 6, just a day after the party’s flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo, his national campaign team and Minority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah had met the regional executives and all 46 parliamentary candidates during a visit there.

According to sources, Mr. Marfo’s suspension was announced at a constituency meeting attended by the Minority leader.

Reports suggest that the chairman was suspended because he has refused to comply with some strategic actions the party is taking in the region regarding the upcoming polls. He is reported to have argued that the said plan is illegal.

It is unclear the nature of the said strategy.

The suspension is said to have caused sharp division within the regional executive body of the party with many claiming they are unaware of the said misconduct on the part of the chairman.

A member of the Ashanti regional disciplinary Committee of the NPP who spoke to Bediako Justice on condition of anonymity said the regional chairman has no right to suspend a constituency chairman without recourse to the committee.

“We have heard the news about the said suspension which we are told was spearheaded by our regional chairman, but I can confidently tell you that it will not hold a drop of water because he is still at post. We have told him not to listen to any person, he should stay focused and do his work as constituency chairman,” he said.

Meanwhile, the suspended chairman has said he is yet to receive any official statement on the supposed action against him.

“My suspension is ‘Yes and No’ my regional chairman told me in front of my MP and other Suame constituency executives at a meeting in our party office, but I have not been given any official letter”.