The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the presidential candidate of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Papa Kwesi Nduom, is unfit for the presidency.

His comments were in reaction to calls by the PPP for the autopsy report of the late President John Evans Attah Mills to be made public.

Nduom has accused the governing NDC of rejoicing at the demise of the late Mills.

He said during a rally in Cape Coast that while some NDC members pretend to be hurt by his death, many of their leaders believe his death paved way for them to retain the presidency in the 2012 elections.

“Mills was our kinsman and he became the president. Some people criticized and attacked him until he died. And some of the NDC people themselves, thanked God that Mills died, is that not strange? And after his death they came back here to tell us to replace him with another person from the Central region.

“After all that they go about provoking us that if Mills had not died, the NDC wouldn't be in government today….It appears as though they deliberately pushed him to the seat so they can commit the wrongs behind him,” he said.

Reacting to the remarks Monday on Accra-based Class FM Mr. Nketia noted that “anybody who wants to be president and his starting point is to demand autopsy reports from political parties of deceased persons is not fit to become president at all and he doesn't know what he is about because this is something that everybody knows that if you are not a relative, you have no business handling.”

“so, if you are telling me that somebody who wants to be president is demanding [the] autopsy report of deceased persons from their political parties, then the conclusion is as good as you can guess,” he added.

-Starrfmonline