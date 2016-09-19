NPP Karaga Parliamentary nominee scolds NDC

The newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Karaga constituency in the Northern Region says residents of the area are dissatisfied with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC's) performance in the area.

Sulemana Ibn Saeed has particularly taken a swipe at the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament, Alhassan Sualihu Dandawa for allegedly neglecting the Karaga constituency.

Elated Sulemana Ibn Saeed in a Citi News interview claimed residents of Karaga will reject the Mahama-led governing NDC at the December 7 polls.

He is optimistic residents of Karaga will reward him for his contribution to the Karaga constituency as a former teacher and a social development worker.

He reiterated calls for party unity and urged his other contenders to rally behind him to boost his chances of winning the seat.

He insisted that the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency, Alhassan Sualihu Dandawa has outlived his usefulness in Parliament.

He appealed the electorate to massively vote for him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to improve their wellbeing.

The former Parliamentary candidate, Ibrahim Basha Shaharawi's resignation on health grounds necessitated the NPP's Parliamentary primary re-run in the Karaga.

Sulemana Ibn Saeed at the end of the primary emerged victorious with 208 of the valid votes cast.

His other two contenders, a former District Chief Executive for the Karaga district, Baba Wahab polled 168 votes against Imam Basha Firdaus who polled 28 votes.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana