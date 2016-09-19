President Mahama Arrives In New York For UN Assembly

First Lady receiving a bouquet of flowers from seven-year old Maame Baiduwa Quantson of the Davis Elementary School in New Rochelle as the President looks on admiringly

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama arrived in New York this morning (September 18, 2016) for the 71st United Nations General Assembly.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, he was met on arrival at the JFK airport by Ghana's Ambassador to United States, Lt. Gen. Joseph Henry Smith, Ghana's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee and other government officials.

Welcoming the President at his hotel, General Smith said Ghana has become the talking point of the international community as a result of which there have been a lot of invitations to the Missions on Ghana's investment opportunities.

"All these boil down to the impressive leadership style of your Excellency President Mahama", he said, pointing out that "your leadership style is giving us what we want for investments to come".

Ambassador General Smith therefore urged President Mahama to maintain the momentum in order to capture the objective. "Your boys are charged up, they only need you to continue with your good leadership, which has been an encouragement to us and the country", he added.

President Mahama is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, aside attending meetings of the UN Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs),for which he is co-chairman.

Listed on his itinerary include co-hosting side events geared towards the successful implementation of the SDGs, the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Programme event on "Pathways to Zero Hunger", which will showcase concrete transformations in food security, nutrition and sustainable agriculture in support of the delivery of the 2030 Agenda.

President Mahama's activities will further include attendance of the US-AFRICA Business Forum under the auspices of the US Department of Commerce and the Bloomberg Philanthropies.

High on the tall agenda are bilateral meetings with Nigerian Leader Muhammadu Buhari, Guyanese President David Granger, the Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Challenge Corporation and attendance of an ECOWAS Summit.

On her part, the First Lady will chair meetings of the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) and other events for First Ladies.

Foreign Affairs Minister Hannah Serwaa Tetteh, Interior Minister Prosper Banister are among government officials who are on the ground to support the President.