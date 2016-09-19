Ghana & Uganda launches ECOSOCC National Chapters

On August 30th, 2016, Ghana was numbered among the committee of African countries to have established its National ECOSOCC Chapter under the leadership of the Deputy Presiding Officer (DPO), Mr Samuel Confidence Dotse in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

In his address, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Honorable Emmanuel Bombande expressed his appreciation to the Office of the Deputy Presiding Officer for the work done to ensure the establishment of the National ECOSOCC Chapter. Hon. Bombande referred to NEC members as relevant stakeholders who must use their experience to support the reverse of the paradox of Africa being rich but poor. He encouraged members to play an active role in ensuring that AU policies, programmes as well as Agenda 2063 form integral parts of national development processes.

The Guest of Honour, Her Excellency, Ambassador Pavelyn Tendai Musaka, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, urged ECOSOCC to concentrate on youth development because the Agenda 2063 belongs to the youth. She further charged the NEC members to own the process and work towards the realization of the aspirations and goals of African Union.

Mr Samuel Dotse (DPO) indicated that ECOSOCC is a critical organ to Africa’s development because through it, Civil Society Organizations have the potential to catapult the growth and development of a society to higher levels.

The DPO envisaged that the chapter will be active in charting the future of Africa and Ghana and assured the government of Ghana that ECOSOCC will work in partnership with the parliament of Ghana to domesticate AU policies and programmes through the National ECOSOCC Chapter.

Twenty-four (24) organizations formed Ghana’s ECOSOCC chapter with the expectation that more organizations will have the opportunity to become members at the next call for application. Organizations forming the chapter span from civil society organizations, private sector, the media, and other professional bodies.

Another country that set up and launched a National ECOSOCC Chapter was the Republic of Uganda on 1st September 2016. This launch had the full participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the entire African Diplomatic Group on pursuance of Executive Council Decision 869 (XXVII). In his remarks, the ECOSOCC Presiding Officer Dr Joseph Chilengi said the Ugandan ECOSOCC National Chapter will specifically support the Government of Uganda to implement African Union initiatives, policies and programs, support popularisation of the same and for citizens to input into Government position papers on African Union initiatives, policies and programs.

Dr Chilengi also expressed delight that the ECOSOCC National Chapter of Uganda had been selected to be part of a committee of Government for the development of a strategy for ECOSOCC to support Governments in popularising AU policies and other national policies. Uganda and Ghana join other countries that complied with Executive Council’s decision.