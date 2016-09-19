Police Postpones Nurses Demo To Sept. 22

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association is angry with the police in Accra for halting its planned demonstration which was scheduled for today.

The protest is intended to register their displeasure over the cancellation of the trainee allowance and delays in posting their members who have graduated.

But the police have ordered the aggrieved students to postpone their demonstration because it is unable to provide security for them.

PRO for the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association Gideon Alale Akuob said they are disappointed in the Police for their action.

“We are not only disappointed but shocked with the last minute arrangement by the Greater Accra Police Command to revoke our permit, we had given the Police three weeks' notice of our intention to embark on this peaceful march and we have just been denied at the nick of time when people have travelled from far and near in preparation only to be told there has been some last minute arrangement which the police will not be able to provide security for us…we have now been given September 22,2016 to embark on this march”.

