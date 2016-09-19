Agitated customers of DKM Microfinance are threatening to take legal action against the General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia over comments that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) influenced them to protest against government over their locked up cash.

The aggrieved customers had planned to protest at the NDC's manifesto launch in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region to convey their displeasure over the handling of the situation that has seen their funds locked up with the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

But an injunction from the High Court of Justice, Sunyani ordered the customers to refrain from any protest on the day of the launch.

Mr. Nketia has subsequently reportedly accused the NPP of using the situation as a campaign message ahead of this year's elections.

Asiedu Nketia said government cannot be blamed for an investment decision that has gone bad.

Speaking to Citi News, Spokesperson for the customers, Maxwell Mahama however indicated that they will resort to the courts if Asiedu Nketia fails to apologise for his comments.

“That is an unfortunate remark from Asiedu Nketia. Those who don't have their monies with these investment companies are the ones making these remarks.

“It is not true that we are allowing ourselves to be wooed by politicians. That is why I am saying that Asiedu Nketia should come and apologise and retract or face us in the law courts for making these unwarranted and unfounded allegations.”

Over 63,000 customers of DKM Microfinance are yet to retrieve their investments after the Bank of Ghana suspended the company's operations for not abiding by regulations in the industry.

– citifmonline