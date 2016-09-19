UBA Ghana, Tisu.Com.Gh enhance cashless delivery service

United Bank for Africa (Ghana), Limited has together with Tisu.com.gh, one of Ghana's leading online retail businesses introduced card on delivery service to online shoppers who patronise Tisu.com.gh.

The introduction of the point of sale devices provides a unique service and a new level of convenience and an easier payment option for online shoppers who can now use their Mastercard and Visa cards at the point of delivery or pickup.

According to the Product Manager of Tisu.com.gh, Albert Boateng, increasing service convenience for Ghana's growing online market consumers is at the heart of the partnership.

Mr. Boateng continued by saying, "Tisu.com.gh prides itself in leveraging technology to create value for our clients and partners. As a homegrown business, it is our core value to make life more convenient for Ghanaians.

"This is the motivation behind introducing the Card On Delivery payment option. We believe this is an innovative step to growing the e-commerce ecosystem." He added.

Head of Digital Banking & Product Sales for UBA Ghana, Mr. Johnson Olakunmi said “UBA Ghana as part of its bid to provide cashless, seamless and secure services to all Ghanaians is pleased to offer one of our best digital services to our partner Tisu.com.gh.

UBA provides world class digital solutions deployed on our secured platforms attested to international certification including PCIDSS, to ensure that all transactions done are safe and securely delivering total customer satisfaction”.

The new service means that once a customer places an order, they can choose the cash on delivery option while placing an order and opt to pay by card by presenting their mastercard or visa card to the delivery agent or at the Tisu pick-up store.

Tisu.com.gh and UBA Ghana, with focus on customer needs, will continue to innovate to meet the growing demands of the Ghanaian market.