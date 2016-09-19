KHANDAHAD Group Demands Campaign For Justice Towards Election 2016

The KHANDAHAD Youth Group based in the Northern part of Ghana has called on the various religious bodies, civil society organizations, NGOs, judiciary service, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to campaign for justice towards the 2016 general elections.

By so doing, the group stated, Ghana will be safeguarding its long cherished democracy.

The KHANDAHAD Youth Group made this appeal at a press conference organized to share their opinions on the need for all to clamor more for justice rather than peace as the 2016 presidential and parliamentary general elections approach.

According to the group, “Violence and peace are two and opposite ways with greater effect on building a society but we can't attain peace without Justice?”

The group also observed that the various civil society groups, NGOs as well as political parties, though are calling for peace, they have failed to recognize the importance of demanding justice since the two go hand in hand to build a better society.

“The proliferation of selective justice, divide and rule intolerance produces most serious negative social consequences,” the group stated in its statement signed by Ghana Alhassan and Abdul Hack, Chairman and Secretary respectively.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the media, we all know peace by contrast, promote social positive consequences and allow the achievement of real progress. Therefore we should act within what is possible, by first of all attaining justice even where it seems difficult and impracticable.

…. We are all aware of numerous calls by various groupings, Such as Religious leaders, Civil society organizations ( C.S.O's), Non-governmental organizations ( NGO's) and many other stakeholders calling for peace before, during and after the 2016 general elections. In this regard, The KANDAHAD youth group and we believe the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region takes into serious consideration, this call for peace.”

“… However, We the KHANDAHAD youth group want to state emphatically that much as we are all calling for peace, there should be the pursuit for justice peace and peace will automatically follow.”

The group also averred that, after the 2012 general elections where one party felt cheated, they had an election petition to seek justice in the law court, only to realize that the final verdict was more on merits of peace and not on justice.

“Mr Chairman, Ladies and gentlemen of the media, fellow Ghanaians; The reason why we of KHANDAHAD are calling for justice before peace is that, some of the peace campaigners appear to be political party affialates who are not genuine. Notable of some of these people are EMMANUEL BOMBANDE, Executive director of West Africa Network For Peace Building, Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Dr Clement Apaak, Executive director for Forum for governance and justice, Presidential Staffer, Daniel Batidam, African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption, Governance And Corruption Adviser To The President, Nana Oye Lithur, Human Rights Advocacy For Gender,

Gender, Children And Social Protection Minister,” it stated.

KHANDAHAD is therefore appealing to various religious bodies, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, judiciary service, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to campaign for justice towards the coming 2016 general elections, asking whether Ghana really needs peace without justice.

“If the answer is No, then let’s look for JUSTICE first. Let’s not cry for peace without crying for justice.”