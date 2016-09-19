Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 19 September 2016 10:41 CET

Mary Grant Is Dead

By Daily Guide

Dr. Mrs. Mary Grant, former member of the Council of State, died in Accra Sunday morning, according to information DAILY GUIDE gathered.

Details of the cause of death were still scanty but she was said to have been unwell.

Ms Mary Grant was a professional medical doctor and served Ghana as a Minister of State.

She held a number of portfolios at different times in the country's political history, including the position of   Deputy Minister for Health, Minister for Education and Culture and was also a Member of the National Defence Council for General Affairs.

Dr. Grant has been a highly respected member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and had served the party's cause from the era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and later as a member of the Council of Elders of the governing party.

