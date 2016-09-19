Diageo Makes Progress In Attainment Of 2020 Sustainability Targets

Parent company of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Diageo Plc has launched its annual report which shows that progress has been made in the area of social investment.

The company began a new chapter in its approach to sustainability and responsibility when it launched the 2020 Sustainability and Responsibility targets.

The targets align with 12 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Building on a long tradition of contributing to society as a company with strong governance and ethics, their new 2020 targets focuses on the issues that are central to the business- creating a positive role for alcohol in society, building thriving communities and reducing environmental impact.

Diageo, which operates in 180 markets across the world, shares the goal set by the World Health Organization (WHO) of reducing harmful drinking by 10 percent across the world by 2025 in an effort to reduce non-communicable diseases.

To achieve the reduction, alcohol producers are measured on implementing the Global Beer, Wine and Spirits Producers' commitments to reduce harmful drinking, including actions on reducing underage drinking, strengthening and expanding marketing codes of practice, providing consumer information and responsible product innovation, reducing drink driving and enlisting the support of retailers to reduce harmful drinking.

The world's leading premium drinks business increased the number of underage education initiatives by 50 percent in 86 countries compared to 57 in 2014.

Francis Agbonlahor, Managing Director of GGBL said, “our commitment to achieving the Diageo 2020 sustainability targets supports our ambition to be the best performing, most trusted and respected business in Ghana.

“We are committed to ensuring the responsible enjoyment of alcohol. Like many others, we know this product can be misused, hence our strategic partnerships to promote responsible drinking.”

He said over the years, GGBL has partnered the National Road Safety Commission, Motor and Traffic Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited University of Ghana School of Medicine and Dentistry and various commercial drivers' unions.

“This allows us to gain important insights and to positively impact more people with our programmes and campaigns on responsible use of alcohol,” he said.

Charitable Projects

In the 2016 financial year, Diageo invested £16.3 million of operating profit to charitable projects that help serve critical local need.

The Water of Life programme has reached more than 10 million people in 18 countries in Africa since 2006.

It is focused on access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in line with UN Global Goal 6: 'Clean water and sanitation,' and is increasingly active in rural areas that supply raw materials to our business.

Globally, Diageo provided access to safe water and sanitation to 351,700 more beneficiaries year on year.

In Ghana, the business provided four communities in the Awutu Senya district, in addition to eight communities with access to safe clean drinking water, totaling 69,727 beneficiaries.

A Business Desk report