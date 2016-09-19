Business Captains Attend Entrepreneur Solutions Summit

Senior business executives from Africa are scheduled to converge on Accra on September 27, this year for the Entrepreneurs Solutions Summit.

The summit dinner night, BUSINESS GUIDE gathered, is billed to take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel at about 8pm.

Yasmin Boama, Director of African Bagg Recruitment, organizers of the Entrepreneurs Solutions Summit, in a statement, said Dr Chris Kirubi, one of Kenya's wealthiest businessmen and philanthropists; Dr. Myma Belo-Osagie, Managing Partner for Udoma & Belo-Osagie Barristers and Solicitors; Tony Oteng-Gyasi, Managing Director and Chairman of Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited would deliver keynote address at the event.

Akua Birmeh, Founder of Archxensus, one of the leading architectural firms based in Ghana, is also expected to speak at the summit.

“Minister of Trade, Hon. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah will open the event with his thoughts on the role of SMEs.”

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, a wealthy Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician; Prince Kofi Amoabeng, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UT Bank, among others, the organizers said, shall attend the summit.

According to the organizers, the captains of industry would discuss how Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana and across Africa can create wealth, take advantage of opportunities and stay ahead of competitors.

They said the summit would bring together likeminded entrepreneurs and influential leaders to share ideas, insights and strategies to grow.

