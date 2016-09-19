Ghana To Participate In Blue Sea Land Expo

Dr Lorenzo Pinelli with dignitaries at the launch of the expo



Ghana will participate in this year’s edition of Blue Sea Land, a holistic exhibition of Mediterranean, Africa and Middle Eastern agro food clusters which will take place in Mazara Del Vallo, Italy.

The event, which will be held from 5-7 October, would be used to showcase agro products, fisheries, aquaculture, textiles and garments.

It is expected to provide a platform for Ghanaian companies to showcase their products to the rest of the world.

Alexander Dadzawa, Head of Marketing and Promotion of the Ghana Export Promotion, in his remarks, called on players in the business and agro processing sectors to participate in the event.

“Blue Sea Land, which is a blend of culture and traditions in a multi-cultural and multi-sectorial frame, will promote opportunities to attract more Italian people to the sector for more investment,” he said.

Wakefield Ackuaku, the Business Development Manager of Doulos Consult Limited, an organiser of the event, said “The Expo will also strengthen the cooperation among the participating countries and promote economic, social, institutional and cultural integration of the people through seminars, conferences, expo, business-to-business meetings and cultural events.”

Mr Ackuaku explained that Doulos Consult Limited would invite interested Ghanaian companies and industries in the fish and agro cluster to participate in the Blue Sea Land event.

“Ghana Export Promotion Authority will however scrutinise and vet all the applications received and go on to recommend for selection companies and products that will best set and maintain the standard Ghanaian products,” he said.

Dr Lorenzo Pinelli, Deputy Ambassador of the Italian Embassy, who lauded organisers for the event, said the expo would strengthen cooperation among participating countries.

Blue Sea Land is an initiative of Fisheries Ministry, Sicilian Region, Confindustria Sicily, Rotary International and ANCI Sicily under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Economic Development and Ministry of Agriculture.

Cephas Larbi

[email protected]