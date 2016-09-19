IDEG urges Ghanaians to hold political parties to their promises

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) is urging Ghanaians to hold political parties that are making promises to their promises after elections.

According to a senior research fellow at IDEG, Dr Kwesi Jonah, it is refreshing that many promises including the promise of the elections of District Chief Executives (DCE)s are emanating from all the major political parties.

Speaking at a regional dialogue organized by the civil society initiative forum in Cape Coast, he asked the electorate not to tolerate politicians who make promises and breaking them.

Political parties have been crisscrossing the country and making promises to the electorate with the aim of winning the hearts and minds of the electorate.

Chief among the promises has been the promise to elect DCEs by the Progressive People's Party (PPP), New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Jonah is upbeat that the country’s local government structures will be greatly deepened after the elections if the political parties go by their promises.

The queen mother of Efutu and the Krontihemaa of the Oguaa Traditional area, Nana Amba Eyiaba also used the occasion to appeal to Ghanaians to give women a chance in the nation’s political affairs by encouraging them.

She wants vilification and insults of women who enter into politics to cease for the strengthening of the country’s democratic structures.

The forum is aimed at making the Ghanaian and the political parties have confidence in the statutory structures that are responsible for elections.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim