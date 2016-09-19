The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has described the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a confused party that lacks clarity on the source of ideas for its manifesto.

According to Nana Addo, some leaders of the NDC, in their attempt to deny copying ideas from the NPP ended up acknowledging that indeed the NPP had good ideas for Ghana's development, at the party's manifesto launch.

Speaking at a rally in Kasoa on Sunday, Nana Akufo Addo implored Ghanaians to vote for the NPP in the December polls to move Ghana away from what he terms the confused governance of the NDC.

“Something very interesting happened in Sunyani. The NDC went there to launch their manifesto and one of their leaders said it is not true they are copying our policy ideas but rather both parties agreed on what is good for the Ghanaian people and that is why similar ideas are coming up.

“We thank God, they now acknowledge that we have very good ideas for Ghana. But if they are confused and lack clarity on a simple matter like the source of ideas of their manifesto why will they not be running this country in such a confused manner? Our government will deal with all the problems their confused government has brought to us to put Ghana in a better state as a country moving forward.”

We didn’t copy Nana Addo’s ideas – Fifi Kwetey

The Minister of Transport, Fifi Kwetey earlier rejected claims that his party copied some policy ideas espoused by Nana Akufo-Addo in its manifesto.

This was after President Mahama presented highlights of the NDC’s manifesto at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

Critics have said some of the promises and plans in the NDC manifesto are similar to those proposed by Akufo-Addo especially his plan for the provision of some social amenities.

Akufo-Addo had promised to create factories for each of the 216 districts and give all the 275 constituencies GHc1 million each to undertake developmental projects.

However, President Mahama, while presenting highlights of the manifesto, also promised among other things to provide each pupil a tablet as well as build central markets in each district.

He also promised every district a compacting and shredding machine for plastic waste treatment.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

