Ghana has over the years been battling with numerous challenges related to healthcare and health infrastructure in general.

The nation agreed to the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) derived from the 2000 UN Millennium Declaration and has made giant strides towards achieving a number of them.

However the country has still fallen short of achieving several other goals connected to health.

President Mahama during the presentation of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2016 manifesto in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region made a number of promises to address these challenges.

The infographic below captures the President’s vision for the health sector.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

