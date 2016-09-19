Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Health | 19 September 2016 08:36 CET

NDC’s 2016 Manifesto : Mahama’s vision for health sector [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

Ghana has over the years been battling with numerous challenges related to healthcare and health infrastructure in general.

The nation agreed to the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) derived from the 2000 UN Millennium Declaration and has made giant strides towards achieving a number of them.

However the country has still fallen short of achieving several other goals connected to health.

President Mahama during the presentation of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2016 manifesto in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region made a number of promises to address these challenges.

The infographic below captures the President’s vision for the health sector.


By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @EfeAnsah

Health

Hiya very nice blog.
By: Earnestegab6
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img