Commercial drivers to embark on indefinite strike today

The Public transport system may be disrupted today [Monday] due to an indefinite strike declared by a group of drivers known as the Committed Drivers Association.

Their strike is to protest the commissioning of the Rapid Bus Transport (RBT) system expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The RBT aims at providing Ghanaian motorists greater options and flexibility in road transport with dedicated lanes for swift movement.

This decision defies calls by the implementers of the system to abandon such plans as it will collaborate with the various transport unions in implementing the RBT.

According to the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Charles Danso government has not expanded the road networks in the city; therefore, creating a dedicated lane for the RBT out of existing ones will throw them out of business, hence the strike.

“It is indefinite and after that we are going to demonstrate against the government….Government has to reverse this decision. If you want to do this thing, trotros are many in Ghana here and they have to consult us first. They cannot throw us out of business like that,” Mr Danso explained.

Commercial drivers' agitation over BRT system needless

The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) had described as unnecessary plans by some commercial drivers in Accra, to embark on strike over the introduction of the RBT service.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, September 16, Roland Bruce, Marketing and Communications Manager of GAPTE, implementers of the RBT project, said there is no reason for commercial drivers to strike over the matter, as collaboration will be maintained with the transport unions to augment the transport services in Accra.

“Our dialogues included the transport unions, in fact, we are working with these unions. We will have a round-table with them, it is not a matter going on demonstration on this.”

“Dedicated lanes are for the buses and that needs to be understood. If any car can use it, then what is the use of it,” Roland Bruce quizzed.

By: Marian Ansah & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana