Today's front pages: Monday September 19, 2016

NDC’S LOUD PROMISES: HOW WILL THEY BE FUNDED IN A BROKE ECONOMY?

Hoping to keep the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in power for three consecutive terms to break away from the two terms voters gave the NDC and the NPP in the Fourth Republic, President John Mahama has launched an ambitious NDC manifesto that, he strongly believes would consolidate gains made in the past eight years as well as introduce new programmes and policies. However, the manifesto was silent on how the many promises would be funded.

BOARD TO MANAGE KORLE-BU HOSPITAL TRUST FUND INAUGURATED

Ghana premier hospital, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has inaugurated a nine-member Board of Trustees tasked to mobilize and manage the resources of the Hospital Trust Fund.

ROLE OF GBA KEY IN DECEMBER POLLS – GROUPE IDEAL PRESIDENT

The President of Groupe Ideal, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, has said the Ghana Bar Association and the legal fraternity have a key role to play in attaining excellence in the 2016 polls.

NDC STORMS SUNYANI WITH NANA COFFIN

The ruling NDC took the 2016 presidential campaign to a shocking level as it stormed Sunyani, the capital of Brong Ahafo Region, on Saturday with a coffin.

MAHAMA WOOS BA WITH LORDINA

President John Mahama on Saturday launched the NDC manifesto for the 2016 elections, with a passionate call on people in the Brong Ahafo Region to support his re-election.

ELECTING DCEs COULD DRAW THEM TO MUNICIPALS BONDS

South Africa does it and Nigeria does it too, but the idea of local government authorities issuing bonds to fund infrastructure development has been snubbed in Ghana, and investment banker, Kojo Addai-Mensah, believes when CEOs of local government authorities are elected, they will be forced to look at the opening.

MOBILE BROADBAND GROWTH DECEPTIVE AS UPTAKE MASKS FLAWS IN POLICIES

The Broadband Commission of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has ranked Ghana as the third country in Africa with the highest active mobile broadband subscriptions, according to the Commission’s ‘The state of broadband’ report released last week.

INTEREST RATES JUMPS TO 13-YEAR HIGH

The average lending rate of banks has hit 33 percent as at the end of August this year, the highest since 2003, the latest central bank’s microeconomic and financial data has shown.

PUBLIC DEBT REACHES GH¢109 BILLION

Ghana’s total public debt now stands at GH¢109 billion as at July, 2016 which translates into about 65.9 percent of GDP, according to data released by the central bank ahead of its 72nd regular Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

NDC MANIFESTO: BEST BLUEPRINT TO TRANSFORM LIVES – PRESIDENT MAHAMA

The 2016 flag bearer of the NDC, President John Mahama, last Saturday launched the party’s manifesto for the this year’s electioneering, describing it as the best plan that can move the country forward.

PPP RALLIES VOTERS FOR ELECTION VICTORY

As part of its all-inclusive policy, the PPP has called on Ghanaians to join the party to win the December 7 elections to bring good governance and prosperity to the nation.

LIGHT BILLS TO COME DOWN

Ghanaians are expected to see improved performance, reduction in current losses ECG as well as lowering of electricity tariffs when a concessionaire takes over the operations and management of the nation’s power distributor.

ELECTION FEVER RAISSES PRICES OF GOODS

The uncertainty and euphoria characterizing the upcoming elections have led to increases in prices of goods across the country, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

MAHAMA PAPER IS NDC ‘OFFICIAL’ SONG

Whether Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, sells it or not the NDC has laid claim to his Mahama Paper as its ‘official’song.

