Starbow acquires brand new jet; expected in Ghana this week

Starbow, one of Ghana's finest domestic airlines has taken delivery of a brand new jet expected in Ghana this week, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

The 97 seater Avro RJ 100 brings to three the number of jets used by the airline for Ghana's domestic flights.

Though officials of the airline are tightlipped on the exact day the jet will arrive, Myjoyonline.com sources say the Avro RJ 100 will touch down on Tuesday.

The new jet will facilitate a resumption of Starbow's regional operations as well as assist in other domestic operations.

Starbow is looking to revamp its daily flights to some of the regional capitals in the country including, Kumasi and Tamale.

The new jet is expected to add to the efficiency in the company's operations and provide passengers with a smooth, convenient, fast and safe trips across the country.

