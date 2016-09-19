Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 19 September 2016 01:36 CET

Former member of Council of State Dr Mary Grant dies at 88

By MyJoyOnline

Former Member of the Council of State and Minister of State, Dr Mary Grant has passed away Sunday, her family has confirmed.

The family of the former Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart said Dr Grant passed away on Sunday September 18, 2016 at the 37 Military Hospital.

She turned 88 on August 6 this year.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN


