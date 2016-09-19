Former member of Council of State Dr Mary Grant dies at 88

Former Member of the Council of State and Minister of State, Dr Mary Grant has passed away Sunday, her family has confirmed.

The family of the former Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart said Dr Grant passed away on Sunday September 18, 2016 at the 37 Military Hospital.

She turned 88 on August 6 this year.

More soon.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN